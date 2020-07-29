LA GRANDE — Two more TV channels are available to over-the-air TV viewers in Baker and Union counties.
The Blue Mountain Translator District in a press release announced Portland stations on Tuesday, July 28, transitioned two channel licenses, KRCW 32 (RF 33) and KPDX 49 (RF 30) to ATSC 3.0. Due to that NextGen TV transition, the two Portland channels will be available to viewers in Baker City and northern Union County after they have their TVs rescan channels.
Viewers who receive signals from Mt. Fanny will receive duplicates of KRCW and KPDX following the rescan. For more information, contact Alex McHaddad, Blue Mountain Translator District executive director at 541-963-0196 or bmtd.org@gmail.com.
