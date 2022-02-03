UNION — Union High School geometry students are trading protractors and compasses for hammers and circular saws.
The students are making the swap each school day because of a first-year class now giving a new twist to the instruction of one of the oldest branches of mathematics.
The course, Geometry in Construction, is providing students a real-world look at how geometry principles are used. Each morning its 30 students, all freshmen and sophomores, spend a 56-minute period in UHS’s geometry classroom and another 56-minute period in its new woodshop.
“It is changing the way we teach math,” said Union math teacher Carol Wyatt, who co-teaches Geometry in Construction with the school’s shop and robotics teacher, John Townsend.
Wyatt and Townsend provide traditional geometry instruction each morning for one period and then lead students into the Union School District’s new woodshop where they tackle building projects, while applying geometry principals they just studied.
“It reinforces what they learned in the classroom,” Wyatt said.
For example, if students have studied parallel lines, they may construct wall frames under the guidance of Wyatt and Townsend.
“They will see how parallel lines are important to framing a wall. Instead of reading about this in a book, they are learning about parallel lines in real life,” Wyatt said.
Geometry in Construction students are busy building structures including outdoor pet shelters and soon will start building chicken coops. Wyatt, who has taught math at Union High School for several years, said that earlier her students often asked her about how geometry applies to real life.
Wyatt is rarely asked such questions by the students in the Geometry in Construction class.
“They see the connection right away,” she said.
The woodshop students are also beginning to note how math applies to the real world outside of construction.
“They see that math is all around us,” Wyatt said.
The Geometry in Construction class is modeled after a program started about 12 years ago by a group of educators in Loveland, Colorado. Union educators took the foundation of the curriculum the Colorado educators created and adapted it to their district, according to Union School District Superintendent Carter Wells.
The geometry students are doing construction work in what was formerly the school district’s old bus barn. The structure was dramatically renovated last summer, and the new woodshop provides the additional space necessary to offer Geometry in Construction, Townsend said.
The bus barn was renovated with funds from a $140,000 state Career Technical Education grant the school district received in 2021. The application for the grant was written by Karolyn Kelley, Union High School’s agriculture sciences teacher and FFA adviser.
“None of this would have been possible if Karolyn Kelley had not written the application for the CTE revitalization grant,” Wells said. “We are very excited and very grateful for all of the work she has done to make this possible.”
The grant money covered the cost of new woodshop equipment, including circular saws, table saws, planers and hand tools. The grant also paid for the addition of new equipment for the school’s metal shop, including new welding equipment.
The school district’s CTE program was also boosted by money from the state’s Student Investment Account fund, which allowed the school district to hire Townsend, who is in his first year as the school’s woodshop teacher.
Wells hopes that his school district’s woodshop space can later be expanded by about 2,500 square feet with additional grant funding from the state, which, he said, could allow the Geometry in Construction class to take on larger projects, such as modular homes. Wells stressed, though, that it may be some time before Union’s CTE program reaches this point
But he is optimistic.
“This is an exciting time,” he said.
