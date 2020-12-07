LA GRANDE — A new urgent care clinic in downtown La Grande aims to bring a broader range of health care options to the Grande Ronde Valley.
La Grande Urgent Care, a branch of La Grande Family Medicine, opened at 2011 Fourth St. on Nov. 16. Office manager Kayla Reagan said the clinic offers a family-based approach and an alternative to seeking care in a “larger, less personal setting.”
“We provide an alternative option for our community, La Grande and all surrounding areas, for them to come into a family-owned practice,” Reagan said.
The urgent care clinic includes an on-site Interpath laboratory, meaning some lab work, such as blood testing, can be completed at the clinic. Reagan said the clinic also can do ultrasounds and electrocardiograms, though they do refer imaging services such as x-rays to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
The clinic has a provider and a medical assistant on staff at all times, Reagan said, as well as a medical office support worker doing patient check-in and check-out.
People can seek treatment at the clinic for anything from cold and flu symptoms to urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, strains and fractures and more. While the clinic provides a broad range of services, Reagan said it has primarily been seeing people for COVID-19 related reasons thus far.
“Like anybody else, it is COVID-19. That is No. 1 right now,” she said, adding that “we are leaning into this pandemic and choosing to serve our community to the best of our ability, which we absolutely could not do without the hard work and dedication from our staff. They are true heroes.”
The clinic provides COVID-19 testing services, and results are usually available within three to five days.
“We’re doing a ton of COVID testing right now,” said certified nurse practitioner Jennifer Provence, who added she was unsurprised to be dealing so heavily with the pandemic.
Provence said the urgent care clinic has been well received by the community and patients have not been in short supply.
“It’s been great,” she said. “We’re busy. The first couple of days were slow, but I don’t think the word was out, really, that we were open.”
Staff agreed that increased health care options are a benefit to the local community.
“Patients love that they can come in, and if they can’t be seen with their primary they can just come over here and see us,” said medical assistant Kaitlyn Henry.
Clinic staff noted patients can check in and reserve a spot online, allowing them to forgo some of the waiting that may happen in medical offices.
Prospective patients also can see when the next available appointment slot is and can receive text message alerts reminding them about their visit.
To make an appointment, go to lagrandefamilymedicine.com or call 541-962-7808. The clinic also accepts walk-in patients. La Grande Urgent Care is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
