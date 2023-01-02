LA GRANDE — Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage is not wavering in her opposition to the revised River Democracy Act.
Beverage was opposed to the revised version when it was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and said she remains against it even after taking a closer look at it.
“We do not need it," she said.
The legislation, introduced by Oregon U.S Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, is a reduced version of their controversial bill, first filed in February 2021, that would add sections of dozens of streams and rivers to the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers system.
The Democratic senators’ revised version of the River Democracy Act includes about 3,215 miles of waterways. The original version of the legislation would have designated 4,700 miles. The new version drops sections of 53 streams in Northeastern Oregon that were part of the original bill.
New information about the proposed bill’s impact on Union County indicates that it would remove 9.4 miles of river and stream sections from the 134.9 miles originally proposed, according to Hank Stern, Wyden’s Oregon press secretary.
Presently, no rivers or streams in Union County are protected by the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Beverage said she is concerned the bill does not include any reasons for why the Union County waterways listed in the River Democracy Act were chosen. The commissioner said she supports protecting stretches of streams and rivers if there is a valid reason.
“I’m not against protecting something which needs to be protected," she said.
The commissioner is also concerned because the bill calls for half-mile buffer zones on both sides of the waterways selected for inclusion in the River Democracy Act plan. The original River Democracy Act bill called for buffer zones of the same size.
Restrictions on activities in the proposed buffer zones, including logging to reduce fire hazards, might be imposed. Beverage noted there are a number of projects now underway where the buffer zones would be, ones designed to protect and restore the waterways and their banks, that could be derailed by the River Democracy Act.
“There would be way too much red tape to get projects done," she said.
Beverage also said she wants the process of selecting additional Oregon waterways for inclusion in the Wild and Scenic Act to be started over in order to conduct it in a way that would include greater public input. She also wants to see studies conducted to determine whether stretches of rivers and streams need protection.
Stern said the revised River Democracy Act will be introduced when the new Congress meets.
