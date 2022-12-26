LA GRANDE — Two minutes.
That's all the time a parent now needs to learn how to help a child develop a timeless love of books and reading thanks to Union County’s Mountain Valleys Reading Council.
The council’s "Read Together!" program has produced a series of five two-minute video presentations that show parents how to read with children from birth to 5 years old. There are videos for reading with an infant, a young toddler, an older toddler, and a preschooler. There is also a video in Spanish for children of all ages.
“We want to develop lifelong readers who love books," said Carol Lauritzen, president of the Mountain Valleys Reading Council, which serves Union, Wallowa and Baker counties and is an affiliate of the Oregon State Literacy Association.
Each video has a narrator who provides tips for parents on reading to their children while the video is playing. For example, in the video for toddlers, the viewer is told that toddlers like routines, and that parents should make reading with their child a daily event always conducted at about the same time.
In the video for preschoolers, a mother is shown getting her child to be more interactive. For example, she pauses her reading and encourages her child to supply the sound of the word on the page and asks questions about what is happening in the book they are reading.
A theme running through the videos is that when parents read with their children they should make it a fun experience so they will develop a sense of comfort with books.
The parents shown in the videos are portrayed as normal people who are relaxed and wearing casual clothes in their homes.
“We did not want people who appeared to be polished. We wanted people to see that a reader does not have to be perfect," said Lauritzen, who lives in La Grande and is a retired Eastern Oregon University education professor.
The parents and the children in the videos are all shown in comfortable home environments succeeding in helping their children develop a relationship with books. Lauritzen noted that in the video presentation on reading with your baby, the father snuggles with the child and a small board book.
“The baby may squirm or try to chew on the page corners, but the narrator assures the parent that this is both acceptable and desirable to establish a bond where the book becomes a part of that relationship," she said.
Lauritzen said the connection is key to developing a love of the printed word.
“Sharing books together helps children sense a pleasure in reading and helps them become lifelong readers," she said.
