JOSEPH — There’s a new face running the show at Wallowa Lake State Park — new, but familiar.
Patricia Bass has been working at the park for six years and last month was elevated to manager, replacing Mac Freeborn. Bass assumed the post the middle of February, she said.
Bass’ boss, Kirk Barham, who is eastern regional manager for the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, said Freeborn, who served just under three years, left “to pursue different interests.”
He said Bass’ elevation to the management position is part of a two-year rotation the department is doing.
“Oregon State Parks is focusing on succession planning, so it’s more of a job-development opportunity,” he said. “Patricia’s worked for State Parks — this is her sixth season — and she has been at Wallowa Lake State Park the entire time.”
He sees her promotion as good for Bass, the agency and for the public.
“It’s a good opportunity for us, as an agency, to do succession planning as well as for when we have an individual who has the skill set who already works for us to give them the opportunity career-wise to develop additional skills that not only benefit them but also the public,” Barham said.
Bass said she plans no major changes as manager.
“We’ll just do what’s worked well in the past,” she said. “We’ll just be trying to maintain that challenging balance between making sure that the visitors now get the opportunities to enjoy our great resources in the park and also making sure it’s there for the visitors 40, 50, 100 years from now. Also, (we want) to make sure it’s a good place for our staff to work, as well.”
The park has full-time staff of the manager, an administrative specialist and three rangers year around. During tourist season, that can increase to at least 11 that includes seasonal employees and two interns. Barham said the interns must be enrolled in college or high school, One of the high schoolers will be from Wallowa County, he said.
“They get direct work experience that could lead to a job with the parks department,” he said. “Patricia will be working with the local schools and we’re going to dedicate at least one of those positions every summer to be from a local high school.”
That local position has not yet been filled, he said.
Community ties
Bass, in her years in Wallowa County, has developed ties to the community. She lives in Joseph.
“It’s just me and the dogs — and a foster kitten from the Humane Society,” she said.
Although her appointment as manager is just for two years, Bass said she has no plans to leave after that.
“I feel like I’m serving the park, but if it works well for me, I feel it could become a competitive position I could apply for,” she said.
If not, she likely will return to one of the ranger positions at the park. She has worked as interpretive ranger, in visitor services, cleaning bathrooms, checking in with visitors on the phone and getting people settled in, moving sprinklers, plumbing and evening programs.
“If you’re a ranger for a state park, you do everything,” she said.
Bass has found working with visitors to the park fun.
“I had a great day once where a visitor happened onto me everywhere I went that day,” she said. “I see this guy again and he says, ‘Do you have a twin?’ And I’m thinking maybe I do have a twin. That’s just to say our rangers do a bit of everything. That guy was very fun about it.”
Events center
Bass said she’s still “just getting settled in,” so she’s not too up on plans the park has for an events center that’s been discussed for several years.
Barham said plans for the center are still in the early stages and no department funding has yet been approved. He said only a rough sketch of what is hoped for has been done and that won’t be translated into blueprints by an architect until funding is approved.
“We identify projects based on priority,” he said. “A lot of that is infrastructure replacement or — like Kam Wah Chung — that is a priceless artifact collection that needs to be protected and provide more access to the public to be able to see it. Trying to combine a visitor’s center and a new one with a virtual tour.”
Kam Wah Chung is a 150-year-old building housing a mercantile and apothecary that shows early Chinese culture in Oregon near John Day. The department has that high on its priority list.
“The next step here is identifying a design and hiring a design firm (architect),” Barham said.
He said funding for the events center could come through if another project gets canceled or from an external source such as grants or donations.
“It’s not that it’s not going to happen, we just haven’t found funding and identified a design,” he said.
