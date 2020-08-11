LA GRANDE — New water meters are being installed by the city of La Grande’s public works office, devices helping to identify, with almost whitewater-like swiftness, households or businesses with undetected leaks.
The high-tech meters are being installed at all homes and businesses within the La Grande city limits. All are replacing ones put in at least 20 years ago.
A total of 5,000 meters are set to be installed, a process which started about 10 days ago, said La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter. The new meters transmit, via radio signals, water usage in 7.5-gallon increments. Every time a household or business uses 7.5 gallons of water, its meter sends a message to the city indicating when the mark was reached.
This will allow the city to monitor water usage more closely and alert property owners about possible leaks.
“If we see that someone’s water usage is spiking uncharacteristically, we will contact the residents or owner right away,” Carpenter said.
The aim is to help property owners respond quickly to something like a pipe breaking, preventing extensive damage.
Not all spikes are a call for alarm, however.
“A person could be filling their hot tub,” Carpenter said.
The meters the city is replacing have had radio transmission equipment for years, but public works employees had to walk within 50 feet of them to get readings. This changed about two years ago when radio towers were installed that allowed readings to be sent directly to the public works office. However, these meters record water use in 750-gallon increments. This means if there is a leak at a building with an old meter, the city would not detect it until 750 gallons of water had escaped.
“The new meters are 100 times more effective at helping us detect leaks,” Carpenter said.
By being able to alert homeowners and business owners of uncharacteristic usage spikes, Carpenter said, the city will be better able to conserve water. This will save the city money since less will have to be spent on electricity for pumping water out of its wells.
Carpenter noted that before the radio towers were installed, the process of collecting meter readings was potentially hazardous since dogs sometimes threatened public works employees.
“Everyone (carried) dog spray,” he said.
It takes crews from the public works department an average of about 20 minutes to install a new water meter. The building’s water has to be shut off during this time, and occupants are always contacted before this is done. Carpenter said the water replacement project may be completed by the summer of 2021.
