UNION — Wolves are returning to the Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit area.
The wolves responsible for two attacks of livestock in late December 2022 in High Valley were new to the area, according to Roblyn Brown, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s wolf coordinator.
The wolves moved in to fill a void created by the death of the Catherine Pack. In February 2021, five wolves, making up the entire Catherine Pack, were found dead from poisoning southeast of Mount Harris.
Brown anticipated that wolves would be moving into the Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Unit, which includes much of Union County and runs from Elgin south past North Powder, after the poisoning incident.
“The habitat was vacant,” she said. “We expected wolves to move in.”
The wolves were responsible for the deaths of four calves in the High Valley area in December. The ODFW investigated one attack on Christmas Day and a second on Dec. 29.
It is not known how many wolves are now in the Catherine Creek Unit. At least four are needed, Brown said, before they constitute a pack. A name has not been given to this group of wolves yet because it is not known if there are enough to be considered a pack.
The ODFW will determine how many wolves are present when it conducts its annual statewide count this winter. The count will be made with the aid of snowmobiles, which will help biologists locate wolf tracks, radio collars attached to wolves, cameras in forests and other means.
Brown is urging people raising livestock to remove carcasses near their herds as soon as possible to prevent wolves from coming in.
“Wolves are scavengers,” Brown said, adding that the animals can smell from great distances.
She said that once wolves come in to feed on a dead animal, they will become aware of the livestock herd the carcasses came from and that could lead to future attacks.
Brown said it is particularly important to be vigilant about removing carcasses now since calving season will soon begin, meaning the carcasses of calves, such as those who died at birth, will be more abundant.
It is also more important now to remove carcasses because livestock are more vulnerable in the winter since this is when they tend to be concentrated in smaller pastures.
Brown said the High Valley attacks in late December were not caused by carcasses that had not been picked up.
Demise of Catherine Pack
The story of the Catherine Pack, which the new wolves may be replacing in the Catherine Creek Unit, dates back almost 10 years when its breeding pair formed a bond, according to the website pacificwolffamily.org.
The breeding pair of the Catherine Pack — OR-24 from the Snake River Pack and OR-2 from the Minam Pack — formed a pair bond in July 2014 and then maintained a presence in the region.
A reward of about $50,000, funded by donations from nonprofits, has been offered by ODFW for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Pack in February 2021, but to date no arrests have been made in the case, according to the Oregon State Police.
OSP troopers located the Catherine Pack carcasses while responding to ODFW wildlife biologist requests to verify a mortality signal emitted from a wolf’s tracking collar. Troopers located the deceased collared wolf, along with the carcasses of the other four members of the Catherine Pack, in close proximity.
Between February and March 2021, troopers located an additional three wolves, two magpies and a skunk and delivered them to forensics labs for testing. In each case, labs confirmed poison as the cause of death. Officials have indicated that the cases are likely related but have not released information on the type of poison ingested by the animals, or if all the animals ingested the same kind of poison.
