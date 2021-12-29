HQ on Depot Street in La Grande advertises an upcoming Bart Budwig concert scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The venue announced on Dec. 29 that the Metal at Midnight New Year's Eve event would be canceled in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.
LA GRANDE — A fan-favorite New Year’s Eve tradition in La Grande has been canceled.
HQ on Depot Street in La Grande announced on Wednesday, Dec. 29, that Metal at Midnight was canceled due to a rise in COVID-19 case counts. Local band Nogero was slated to play at the event, which included live music before and after midnight of the new year.
“With case counts rising sharply, increased public safety concerns, and the close-contact nature of live music and revelry, we have decided to err on the side of caution to protect our community,” HQ co-owners Chris Jennings and Jesse Cimon said in a Facebook post.
The event has drawn upward of 100 attendees in past years when live music venues did not face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nogero band members and the HQ co-owners were encouraging vaccinations and mask usage prior to the show, but ultimately decided to cancel in the wake of the recent omicron variant.
“We look forward to bringing more opportunities to local audience in 2022,” the owners said. “For the time being, be kind, be safe, and have a happy new year.”
