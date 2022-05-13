LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has named Rae Ette Newman as interim dean of the College of Education.
Newman will serve in the interim position during the 2022-23 academic year while the university conducts a nationwide search for its next provost. Matt Seimears appointed Newman as interim dean after assuming his new role as interim provost. She will officially assume her new role on July 1.
“I am excited and thankful for this opportunity to step into this leadership role at EOU,” Newman said. “The College of Education is an amazing team who will be invaluable to me as we work together to help students achieve their educational goals.”
Newman has been with EOU since 2013 where she has worked as an associate professor of education.
While at EOU, Newman has also served as chair of the College of Education, director of accreditation, co-director of educator preparation, early childhood program coordinator and Master of Arts in Teaching program coordinator. Newman received her doctorate in special education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
“Dr. Newman will be leading the College of Education regarding her new appointment and next steps in identifying an interim chair for the college,” Seimears said. “I appreciate the work and feedback from the College of Education assisting me with my selection, and their thoughtfulness in helping the transition move forward.”
