Cove man wins more than $6,000
COVE — When Jason Hagey of Cove and his coworker stopped off for a cup of coffee, he decided to check his Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket with the Oregon Lottery Mobile App.
“I scan the ticket and all these balloons start showing up on the screen,” said Hagey in a news release from the Oregon Lottery. “I thought I had won a free ticket, but I won $6,200! I scanned it at the Minute Mart where we got coffee, and sure enough, I won. I’m ahead.”
Hagey, who is an electrician, said with the Oregon Lottery offices being temporarily closed due to efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, he decided to mail in his $6,215 winning ticket. He also said with everything going on in the economy, he is going to save his winnings for now.
To protect the health and safety of its employees and the public, the Oregon Lottery has temporarily closed the Salem and Wilsonville Lottery offices. Officials with the Lottery continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.
If players have a winning ticket, they can fill out a claim form on the Oregon Lottery website, www.oregonlottery.org/about/claim-prizes, and then mail in the signed ticket and claim form.
Players who have winning tickets of $50,000 or more must make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem. Call 503-540-1000 for assistance. As always, players should be certain to sign the back of their tickets.
“It was the first time I had won that much, and the first time I mailed it in. I was impressed with the turnaround time and how fast I got the winnings,” he said.
Ron Williams of Hermiston agreed.
“When I mailed my $22,000 Lucky Lines winner, I registered it and put insurance on it,” Williams said. “I may continue doing that after this. It saved me a four-and-a-half-hour trip one way in my truck.”
Williams said he is a “faithful” player and that he, too, is going to be holding on to his winnings.
“I have won a big prize on Keno, and now Lucky Lines,” he said. “Good things happen in threes, so I am going to try for Powerball next.”
The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.
For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.
Wallowa County governments learn new ways to functionENTERPRISE — Local governments in Wallowa County are adjusting to closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wallowa County Courthouse is closed to the public with a list of staff people to contact and their phone numbers posted on the door. County employees are considered essential workers and remain on the job. However, business should be conducted over the phone, said Commissioner John Hillock. The county will begin conducting commission and other meetings via ZOOM, he said.
The Enterprise City Council will meet Monday but also will invite participation via the online app GoToMeeting. City council committee meetings have been canceled until further notice.
Joseph canceled all its city council meetings until further notice, according to City Manager Larry Braden.
The Lostine City Council now meets online. Residents are learning how to pay bills and take part in city council meetings via Google Meets.
Local officials recognize these are unusual times and with serious consequences.
“Not everybody’s going to come out of this whole,” Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash said, “and I don’t say this lightly.”
