Hansell hospitalized with blood clots
PENDLETON — Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, was hospitalized last weekend for multiple blood clots in both lungs.
Hansell said he began to develop “left lung chest pains” while breathing and a slight fever on the morning of Saturday, March 28.
Hansell said his breathing progressively worsened, prompting a trip to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. Hansell said blood work and a CAT scan of his chest revealed the clots.
“That CAT scan was the first time I had any idea there were pulmonary embolisms in both of my lungs,” Hansell said.
Hansell said he initially visited an urgent care clinic in Walla Walla Saturday, where an electrocardiogram, or EKG, was done on his heart and a chest X-ray was taken but nothing was found, so he was sent home.
“My breath got progressively shorter before I would trigger one of those pain responses. I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to have a crisis in the middle of the night.’ So (Hansell’s wife) Margaret drove me back to Walla Walla.”
Hansell said by Tuesday afternoon he was feeling better and was set to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
“I feel fine. I still have some pain breathing,” he said.
During the Saturday visit to the urgent care clinic, Hansell said he was tested for COVID-19. The test came back negative Tuesday morning.
“Of course with all of the lung-related pneumonia and COVID-19, which certainly has the medical world’s focus right now, it never even dawned on me that it may be pulmonary embolisms,” he said. “So now I can start treating it and get on the road to recovery.”
Oregon primary election still on
UNION COUNTY — Union County Clerk Robin A. Church reminded voters the May 19 primary election is happening despite the outbreak of COVID-19.
“You may have seen a lot of news on national television about primary elections that are postponed due to COVID-19 concerns,” according to Church. “Luckily, for Oregon voters, we are a vote-by-mail state, which means you can vote from the comfort of your own home.”
She said the Union County Elections Office is working to make sure ballots get in the mail April 29 and earlier for military/overseas and out-of-state voters.
And this year, voters can mail ballots for free, but she reminded voters that ballots must be in the mail prior to May 13 to ensure they reach the elections office in time. Voters also can drop off ballots into an official ballot drop box at local city halls.
Church also urged voters not to lick envelopes to seal them but instead use a moist sponge, to minimize the chance of spreading the virus.
The last day to register to vote or change your political party is April 29. Church explained you can do this online if you have a valid Oregon driver’s license, identification card or learner’s permit. Go to www.oregonvotes.gov and click on the links to “Register to Vote” for new voters or “MyVote” to update your registration.
Residents also can visit the Union County Elections page at http://union-county.org/county-clerk/elections/ and click the “Register to Vote” tab, which goes to the Secretary of State elections page. Registration cards also are in the lobby of all U.S. Postal Service offices and at the Union County Clerk’s office, 1001 Fourth St., Suite D, La Grande.
Church said the office is open during regular business hours.
Union School Board discusses distance learning
UNION — The Union School Board will discuss distance learning and the academic calendar when it meets for a video meeting Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
Anyone who would like to watch or participate in the meeting can call the district office at 541-562-6115 to receive instructions and an invitation to log in or visit the district’s website at https://union.k12.or.us/.
