Government agencies look to help businesses, workers during outbreak
UNION COUNTY — The COVID-19 outbreak has hurt businesses and put some Oregonians in a precarious financial situation, but some relief is on the way.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D- Oregon, held a conference call with Oregon media on Wednesday morning shortly after voting to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help deal with what he described as “a complete implosion of the economy.”
“This is just having a tremendous impact on the economy,” he said.
Among the provisions Merkley highlighted are free testing for COVID-19; funding to strengthen nutrition assistance for low-income mothers, children and seniors; an emergency paid leave program to cover workers taking time off to recover from COVID-19 or be quarantined for it; and funding to states to shore up their unemployment insurance programs and additional funding for Medicaid.
The act follows the $8.3 billion funding package Congress passed March 6 that went to federal, state and county health departments to increase testing, containment and treatment of the virus and put aside money for when a cure or vaccine is ready.
Two stimulus bills also are in the works that could form a package as large as $1 trillion. There are two basic approaches, he said — focusing on direct relief for families and small businesses, or help for corporations that employ large numbers of Americans.
SBA Disaster Loan information for small businesses
LA GRANDE – Small businesses in Oregon soon will be eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans directly from the federal Small Business Administration.
The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, in a news release stated it will be available for telephonic and online assistance for those submitting loan applications. Farming operations (except aquaculture), religious or gambling entities and charitable organizations are eligible to apply. Other private nonprofits may be eligible although the process will take longer.
The website address is disasterloansba.gov. Small Business Administration officials recommend visiting the website often for updates and to see when Oregon becomes officially eligible.
“We have been assured this will be happening quickly,” according to the Small Business Development Center. “SBA processes loan applications as they are received and owners are encouraged to apply as quickly as possible.”
For more information, email eousbdc@gmail.com. At this time, the center is working remotely.
