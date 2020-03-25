Boy in La Grande accidentally shoots cousin
LA GRANDE — La Grande police reported an 11-year-old boy is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound.
La Grande Police Department in a news release stated officers at 6:23 p.m. Monday responded to Grande Ronde Hospital on a report about the shooting.
Officers with assistance from the detective division began an investigation. Police learned the shooting took place on the 500 block of Division Street, La Grande, where a 4-year-old boy and his 11-year-old cousin were playing hide-and-seek. The younger child caused a .22-caliber rifle to fire, shooting his cousin.
The 11-year-old boy did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the hospital treated and released him. The case remains under investigation.
State extends studded tire season to May 1
SALEM — Vehicle owners in Oregon will not be required to remove studded tires until May 1. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the change in response to the "public health emergency as we are all taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Winter traction tires with protruding metal studs damage the surface of roads, requiring more frequent and expensive maintenance, and the state typically allows them each winter season between Nov. 1 and March 31.
The state transportation department on Monday approved the extension beyond the March 31 deadline due to limited business hours and social distancing measures in place.
For additional information about the state's efforts in response to COVID-19, visit the Oregon Health Authority's website. For additional information about steps ODOT is taking to slow the spread of the virus, visit the department's website.
Wallowa County schools resume free meals after spring break
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County schools will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to their students beginning Monday, when school would normally have resumed.
Schools, however, remain closed under Gov. Kate Brown’s order at least through April 28 as a measure to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Lance Homan, superintendent at Joseph Charter School, said schools will be able to apply to the state for reimbursement for meals provided to students who would normally pay. The free meals will be available on weekdays.
Enterprise school district students can pick up breakfasts and lunches outside the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Joseph Charter School students can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to noon at the school cafeteria and from noon to 1 p.m. at the Little League field in Enterprise.
Wallowa students can pick up meals outside the school cafeteria from 9-11 a.m. and at the South Fork Grange in Lostine from 9-10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.