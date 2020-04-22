Elgin Neighborhood watch continues from home
ELGIN — Before the quarantine in response to COVID-19, the city of Elgin established a community watch group to help build awareness among neighbors about concerning and suspicious behavior. Even with a stay home order in effect, Elgin Mayor Allen Duffy said the watch is going strong.
“I think reports are pretty much the same,” Duffy said. “There may be an uptick in phone calls, but I base that on the awareness since it started. We had an impact on preventing and curbing some crime. As we move forward and get to meet as a public group, there will be a lot more positive changes.”
According to Duffy, there is no patrol established or active at this time. A Facebook group is in use for reporting with the most recent posts expressing concern about people speeding and loud noises.
Warm weather brings bicycle thefts
LA GRANDE — An uptick in bicycle thefts has occurred according, to the La Grande Police Department.
With young people out of school due to the stay home order, riding bikes is a common way to keep them active. However, not properly locking and storing bikes has led to an increase in thefts.
Bicycle thieves are opportunistic and steal bicycles that are unlocked and left in front yards, driveways or porches, police Sgt. Jason Hays said. The best way to keep bikes safe is to use a quality lock if storing outside or to bring the bike inside and out of view when not riding it, Hays said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.