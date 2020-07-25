Former Enterprise thief faces new charges
ALBANY — A former Enterprise woman who stole thousands of of dollars from two local organizations now faces similar charges in Linn County.
Amber Wulff in 2010 took a deal and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft and forgery for ripping off the Enterprise Education Foundation and Wallowa Valley Little League. Now Wulff, who lives in Scio, faces once count each of first-degree theft, identity theft and money laundering and eight counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
All the charge are felonies. According to court documents, the state has accused Wulff of stealing more than $300,000 from a one person.
The state indicted her on the charges on July 10. Court records also show she used a credit card to pay $10,000 — 10% of her $100,000 bail — on July 13 to get out of jail. Her next court appearance is Aug. 17.
The Wallowa County Circuit Court in 2010 handed Wulff a sentence of 130 days in jail, three years of probation and ordered her to pay $8,223 to the Wallowa Valley Little League Association and $8,798 to the foundation, plus thousands of dollars in fines.
Grant helps vet transportation roll on
UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Transportation provided Union County Veterans Services with a $50,000 grant for its Veterans Ride to Wellness program. The grant will fund the program for the next fiscal year, according to Union County Veterans Service officer Brian Blais.
The Veterans Ride to Wellness program provides veterans with transportation to nonemergency medical appointments at no cost. According to Blais, the program gives veterans the ability to seek medical care at veteran’s medical facilities outside Union County.
“There can be many different reasons why a veteran needs a ride to and from a medical appointment,” Blais said. “Especially when their appointment is in Walla Walla or Boise. Transportation for veterans to get to and from outside of the area medical appointments is something that we need here in rural Eastern Oregon, and the Veterans Rides to Wellness program is instrumental in meeting this need.”
The state transportation department also provided grants to six other counties for a total of $230,000 under the Rural Veterans’ Healthcare Transportation Grant Program.
Neighbors Together receives boost from coffee company
LA GRANDE — The Dutch Brothers Foundation donated almost $1,000 to the Neighbors Together of Union County food bank.
The nonprofit that provides food for residents of Union County reported the donation Wednesday in a press release. The funding has gone toward purchasing food and supplies for people in need, according to Neighbors Together President Hannah Voetberg.
“We would not be able to provide nearly as much food to the neediest in our community without support from groups like the Dutch Bros. Foundation,” Voetberg said in the release.
The Dutch Brothers Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Dutch Brothers Coffee and has been donating to Neighbors Together throughout the COVID-19 crisis as the need for assistance has increased, according to Voetberg.
