LA GRANDE — Following a warning of a potential scam in La Grande, numerous citizens have come forward to vouch for the legitimacy of the Nextdoor app. While Nextdoor is a well-known app, the nature of the letters drew concern.
The item appeared in mailboxes around La Grande advertising the online app called Nextdoor EOU. Eastern Oregon University reported that it has no affiliation with the letter campaign or the company promoted in the ad.
The neighbor-to-neighbor invites were sent on behalf of neighbors in the La Grande area and encouraged community engagement on the app. The invitation suggests interactions such as business recommendations, lost pet reports and virtual clubs.
While the La Grande Police Department confirmed the app’s legitimacy, it still recommends caution when responding to door-to-door or online solicitation. The Oregon Department of Justice webpage is a source of information recommended by the La Grande Police Department when looking to engage in any solicitation.
