ISLAND CITY — At least nine people were injured Sunday, July 11, in a head-on motor vehicle crash at Buchanan Lane and Walton Road in Island City.
The crash involved an SUV and a Chevy Tahoe. The accident, reported at about 4:30 p.m., left two people trapped in the vehicles they were riding in. Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life extrication equipment to free each of them, according to the La Grande Fire Department.
One victim had to be transported to a medical facility outside Union County via a Life Flight helicopter and seven others were sent to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, by a La Grande Fire Department ambulance. In addition, two or three other crash victims were taken to Grande Ronde Hospital in private vehicles.
The La Grande Fire Department was assisted at the crash scene by the La Grande Rural Fire Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the La Grande Fire Department.
