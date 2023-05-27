The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation received a $16,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for the hospital's campus expansion project. The hospital is in the middle of a $72.5 million expansion project that will add a 96,000-square-foot surgical services building to the hospital campus in La Grande and is expected to be completed in 2024.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall purchased the former Union United Methodist Church property, shown here on Feb. 28, 2021, to preserve the landmark as a community center. The organization received a $10,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for the repair of the community hall’s historic stained glass windows.
PENDLETON — Nine organizations in Union County are receiving help from a familiar source.
The Wildhorse Foundation, a community fund established by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, announced their grant awards for the first quarter of 2023, totaling nearly $390,000, according to a Friday, May 26, press release.
