BAKER CITY — No more wolves from the Lookout Mountain Pack have been killed since state employees shot and killed two pups from the pack, in eastern Baker County, on Aug. 1.
That was the situation as of Friday, Aug. 20, according to Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Baker City office.
The lethal take permit that ODFW Director Curt Melcher issued on July 29 authorizes ranchers Deward and Kathy Thompson, their designated agents or ODFW employees, to kill up to four subadult wolves from the pack. The permit is valid through Aug. 21.
Melcher approved the permit after Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett requested it. According to ODFW investigations, Lookout Mountain wolves attacked cattle that belong to the Thompsons, or that they are managing, at least four times in the second half of July, killing two animals and injuring two others.
ODFW employees, firing rifles from a helicopter, shot and killed the two 3-1/2-month-old wolf pups.
The agency confirmed earlier this year that the pack’s breeding female and male — neither of which can be killed under the permit — produced a litter of seven pups this year.
The pack has also included two yearling wolves, which were born in the spring of 2020.
Ratliff said he was investigating a possible wolf attack on cattle in the Manning Creek area, northeast of Durkee, on Aug. 20. Results of that investigation were not available by press time Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.