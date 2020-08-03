LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday, Aug. 3, effective immediately it is banning open fires and charcoal fires at Morgan Lake. The public art the lake still can use propane stoves.
According to the city's press release, the department made the decision Saturday due to the hot and dry weather. Staff posted signs about 5he prohibition on each fire ring and around the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.