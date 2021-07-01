Firework safety

The city of Island City is requesting residents do the following:

• Never use illegal fireworks

• Always supervise children under the age of 18 using fireworks. Parents, you are responsible should the misuse of a firework result in a fire or fire injury caused by any firework

• Always have an adult light fireworks and keep matches and lighters secure

• Always light fireworks in gravel or asphalted areas, away from combustible vegetation or structures

• Always have a fire extinguisher, water hose or bucket of water available

• Always light only one firework at a time

• Never throw a firework once it has been lit

• Never relight a “dud” firework

• Always soak used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before disposing of spent fireworks