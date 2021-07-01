ISLAND CITY — The city of Island City, unlike La Grande, will not be banning the use of fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches, according to a press release from the city.
“We believe that our community members will be responsible and will take all necessary precautions to celebrate our country’s independence safely and responsibly. We applaud the desire to celebrate the patriotism of our great nation,’’ the press release said.
The press release came out about 9 a.m. Thursday, July 1, about two days after the La Grande Fire Department announced that fireworks and outdoor recreational fires are prohibited in the city until further notice. The ban was announced in the wake of abnormally dry conditions and hot temperatures for this time of year in Northeast Oregon.
“Statewide and regionally, extremely dry, hit conditions are causing a lot of cities to press ‘pause’ on their Fourth of July celebrations. There are a few fireworks displays still scheduled for our area, and we encourage our residents to view those that are conducted by professionals,” the Island City press release stated.
The city has been working with the La Grande Rural Fire Department for guidance when it comes to providing guidelines for setting off legal fireworks.
