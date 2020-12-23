ENTERPRISE — There will be no ice rink in Enterprise this winter, the city council was informed at its Wednesday, Dec. 16 meeting.
Rink manager Andie Leuders announced the Wallowa Valley Community Ice Rink at Enterprise City Park will not be moving forward for the 2020 season.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead provided a check for the ice rink in November to cover the cost of a manager and maintenance. The city will receive a reimbursement of those funds.
In another matter, McQuead reviewed a table submitted to council members about Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds the city is receiving. She informed the council that the last expenditure, not reflected on the worksheet, will be for new iPads for the council and possibly the city planning commission. Those funds have to be spent by the end of the year.
McQuead also told the council that Erika Pinkerton, superintendent of the Enterprise School District, is in favor of the “If I were Mayor” contest and McQuead has signed the city up for it. The city has participated in this contest in prior years, she said. She was contacted by the Oregon Association of Mayors who asked if the city would be interested in participating again. Lacey reached out to Pinkerton, who also serves as Enterprise Elementary School principal, and Blake Carlsen, principal of Enterprise High School.
Mayor pro tem Jenni Word thanked everyone on the council for their efforts during the past year, giving a special thanks to the councilors who are leaving office, Larry Christman and Chris Pritchard. Lacey told Christman and Pritchard they will be invited back in early 2021 to be recognized for their service and dedication to the city.
Christman said there are a lot of times this job is not very enjoyable and decisions have to be made that aren’t always popular. He said it is important for the council to think about the good of everyone in town.
Pritchard stated he is available for a phone call at any time regarding projects he has worked on and thanked the city for its efforts.
At the council’s next meeting, Jan. 11, Mayor-elect Ashley Sullivan and Councilor-elect Jeff Yanke will take their oaths of office. Both were present at last week’s meeting.
