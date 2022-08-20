LA GRANDE — No people or animals were injured in a house fire at 61825 Riddle Road, early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20, but the blaze did do extensive damage. 

The fire destroyed the home’s garage, which was connected to the house. The fire also did extensive damage to the one-story home and destroyed a shed just east of its garage, a 2013 Keystone Energy trailer and a 2013 Ford Explorer, according to Jim Voelz, of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, who provides it with investigative and support services.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

