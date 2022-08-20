LA GRANDE — No people or animals were injured in a house fire at 61825 Riddle Road, early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20, but the blaze did do extensive damage.
The fire destroyed the home’s garage, which was connected to the house. The fire also did extensive damage to the one-story home and destroyed a shed just east of its garage, a 2013 Keystone Energy trailer and a 2013 Ford Explorer, according to Jim Voelz, of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, who provides it with investigative and support services.
A man and a woman, both of whom quickly escaped, were inside the house when the fire, which was reported at 4:26 a.m., started, Voelz said. The woman discovered the fire after she heard a sound in the garage. She then opened a door to the garage and found it fully engulfed in flames. The woman next alerted the man inside the home and opened a gate on the east side of the garage to let two dogs inside escape safely, Voelz said.
Crews from the La Grande Rural Fire Department, the La Grande Fire Department and the Imbler Rural Fire Department responded to the blaze. The fire was listed as contained at 5:06 a.m.
Firefighters remained at the scene of the fire until about 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Voelz said.
The fire was near the border of La Grande and Island City about 300 yards north of Island Avenue and within the jurisdiction of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, which was in charge of extinguishing the fire.
