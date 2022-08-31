A fire department vehicle is dwarfed by the smoke and blaze in a field fire off Mount Glen Road north of La Grande Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. More than 70 acres burned, including 30 acres of wheat, but no people were hurt or buildings damaged.
A La Grande Rural Fire Rescue truck arrives on the scene of field fire off Mount Glen Road north of La Grande Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Several fire departments from around Union County came to help put out the blaze.
Dark smoke pours out of a combine ablaze in a wheat field on Mount Glen Road north of La Grande on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The fire, which was first reported at 4:37 p.m., spread into the field and ultimately burned more than 70 acres.
Fire crews continue to put out a blaze inside a combine on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, north of La Grande off Mount Glen Road. The combine fire and subsequent wheat field fire was first reported at 4:37 p.m.
LA GRANDE — No people were hurt or structures were damaged in a field fire off Lizabeth Lane and Mount Glenn Road late in the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31, but the blaze did do extensive damage.
The fire, which was reported at 4:37 p.m., was started by a failed combine harvester, according to Jim Voelz of the La Grande Rural Fire Department. He provides the department with investigative and support services. The cause of the combine failure is unknown, Voelz said.
The blaze burned through 72.3 acres of land, including 30 acres of standing wheat.
Crews from La Grande Rural Fire Department, La Grande Fire Department, Cove Rural Fire Department, Union Fire Department, Imbler Rural Fire Department, North Powder Rural Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze. Union County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Union County Public Works and Union County Emergency Services also responded.
Local landowners and neighbors came out to provide assistance.
The fire was listed as contained at 5:48 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene.
