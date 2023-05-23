Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the electrical room of the former Pendleton Grain Growers building on 10th Street in Elgin in the early hours of Tuesday, May 23, 2023. There weren't any injuries, but the fire caused damage a portion of the electrical room, according to Kevin Silvernail, chief of the Elgin Rural Fire Department. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. No structures were endangered by the fire, including a metal silo next to the electrical room, Silvernail said. The Elgin Rural Fire Department was assisted by the Imbler Rural, La Grande Fire and La Grande Rural fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Silvernail said arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause.
Elgin Rural Fire Protection District/Contributed Photo
