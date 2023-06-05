fire truck 12th Street
A La Grande Rural Fire Department engine sits on 12th Street outside the site of a shop fire on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The fire was reported at 3:11 a.m.     

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Nobody was injured in a home shop fire on the 1200 block of 12th Street in La Grande on the morning of Sunday, June 4.

The fire, reported at 3:11 a.m., did significant damage to the shop.

