UNION — A late afternoon house fire on the 600 block of Main Street in Union caused no injuries but left serious damage in its wake on Monday, Jan. 9.
Three rooms in the single-story structure sustained major damage, according to Casey George, chief of the Union Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 4:45 p.m. No one, including the home’s residents, was in the home when the blaze started.
Minutes later, firefighters arrived to see a heartening sight, community members were using garden hoses to spray water on the blaze. The citizens' efforts had a positive impact by helping firefighters get a head start.
“That really helped us contain it much faster," George said.
The Union Fire Department was assisted at the fire by the La Grande Rural Fire Department. Both fire departments brought two engines to the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. George said on the evening of Jan. 9 that the State Fire Marshal would come to the site of the fire on Jan. 10 in an attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.
This is the second house fire in Union in two weeks. The first fire struck a home at S. Bellwood and E. Grande streets. on Dec. 27. The early afternoon blaze injured nobody but caused such extensive smoke and heat damage that nobody can now live in it.
