Workers from One Stop Masonry Construction, of La Grande, do masonry work at 1102 Washington Ave., La Grande, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Previously the home of the Orange Rhino, a bakery and coffee shop, the site will later house a new business. The renovation is being completed with help from the Urban Renewal Facade Grant Program. R CAL Construction, of La Grande, has also done extensive renovation work at the building.
