ELGIN — Nobody was injured in a house fire at the corner of 11th and Birch streets in south Elgin late on Tuesday, May 4.
The fire, reported at 11:23 p.m., destroyed a one-story single-family home, said Kevin Silvernail, chief of the Elgin Rural Fire Department. The married couple who live in the home were there when the fire started.
The Elgin Rural, Imbler Rural and La Grande Rural fire departments responded, sending a total of 16 firefighters to the blaze. The Elgin and Imbler rural fire departments sent two engines and La Grande Rural sent one engine plus a command vehicle.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded and secured the scene.
No pets are believed to have been hurt in the fire, Silvernail said.
La Grande Rural Fire Chief Craig Kretschmer said the fire was difficult for firefighters to extinguish because it was in the home’s attic.
“It was hard to get to,” Kretschmer said.
Silvernail said the Oregon State Fire Marshal Office and the Oregon State Police are attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.
Kretschmer said the presence of the OSP does not mean this could be arson. He explained state police investigate many fires in which arson is not suspected.
Firefighters were at the site mopping up until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
