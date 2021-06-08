LA GRANDE — Nobody was injured in an early morning garage fire in west La Grande Tuesday, June 8.
The fire, reported at 5:20 a.m., broke out in the attic of a garage connected to a home in which four people were in. The occupants escaped after a passerby knocked on the door of the home and warned them of the fire, according to Emmitt Cornford, chief of the La Grande Fire Department.
“Whoever it was did the right thing, that is for sure," Cornford said.
The garage suffered extensive damage and the home sustained minor smoke damage. In addition, a room adjacent to the garage suffered water damage, Cornford said.
The blaze was difficult to extinguish at first because it was in the attic which was hard for firefighters to reach.
“It was a bit stubborn," Cornford said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A total of 15 firefighters from the La Grande and the La Grande Rural fire departments responded to the blaze.
A crew from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative arrived shortly after the fire was reported and turned off the home’s power.
