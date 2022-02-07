LA GRANDE — Moderately higher temperatures and no snow or rain is in the forecast for La Grande and Enterprise from Tuesday, Feb. 8, through at least the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“A high-pressure system is expected to be over the Pacific Northwest, it will result in dry conditions and mild temperatures,” said Marilyn Lohmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
The high-pressure system is keeping storms from coming into the region. Lohmann said it is expected to remain in place through about Feb. 14 when a storm system is expected to enter the Pacific Northwest.
Lohmann said there is a small chance that Union County will experience high winds this week, likely in Ladd and Pyles canyons.
Temperatures are projected to be cooler in Enterprise than in La Grande. La Grande’s high temperatures will ranges between 42-48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperatures in Enterprise are expected to be between 37-45 degrees.
La Grande’s low temperatures are projected to be between 23-25 degrees, while Enterprise’s low temperatures will range between 22-25 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
