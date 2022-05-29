LA GRANDE — A morning house fire seriously damaged a La Grande home on Sunday, May 29, but caused no injuries.
The home, located on North Third Street, was occupied when the fire started but everybody go out safely, according to La Grande Fire Department Capt. Merle Laci.
The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. and involved a single-story home.
“The entire home was damaged," Laci said.
The La Grande Fire Department sent five engines to the blaze and was assisted by the La Grande and Imbler rural fire departments and Union’s ambulance service.
Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. Laci said firefighters were hampered by wind.
Laci said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
