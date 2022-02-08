ELGIN — Nobody was injured in a house fire in Elgin late in the morning of Friday, Feb. 4.
The home’s four residents, two adults and two children, were in the house when the fire started and all quickly escaped.
“We are very fortunate that our family got out,” said Melody Payne, whose son and his family were the residents of the one-story home at 25 N. Fifth St.
One of the initial first responders at the scene was Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Bell, who arrived at an unnerving situation.
“Flames were coming from the garage that were 20- to 25-feet high,” he said.
Bell said he was concerned to see that some of the occupants who had gotten out were sitting in a vehicle less than 50 feet from the home. Fearing for their safety, he urged them to get out and move farther away, which they did.
Not long after they left the vehicle a power line fell down near it, causing a cascade of sparks, Bell said.
Elgin Rural Fire Department Capt. Doug Durfee said the possibility of the fire spreading was a concern, so firefighters sprayed water on some of the nearby structures soon after arriving.
“It was one of the first things we did,” he said.
Those who were worried about the fire spreading included Regena Warren, whose house is just east of the home the fire struck. She feared the flames would spread to her house because of a number of dead and old trees between the two structures. She was outside watching intensely Friday morning and said she was ready to take action if necessary if her house was threatened.
She said that had the fire begun to move toward her home it would have been hard for her to subdue because her water hose was frozen. Warren said though that she was ready to start tossing buckets of water on it if necessary.
Warren said that she was unaware of the fire until a friend, Janet Flippo, came by to see if she was OK. Warren said the fire had been burning about half an hour at that point. She suspected that something was wrong though because her dog was barking and seemed anxious.
“He was freaking out,” said Brayson Devin, Warren’s stepson.
No wind was blowing during the blaze, which was reported at about 10 a.m.
“That helped a ton. Wind is the worst thing you can have during a fire,” Durfee said. “It causes sparks to leapfrog.”
The Imbler and La Grande rural fire departments, the La Grande Fire Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the blaze.
The fire burned into the roof over the garage and home’s living room. Firefighters fought this portion of the blaze by spraying water on it from below. Durfee said it would have been too risky to go on the top of the roof because of the possibility of it falling through. He pointed out during the fire there were indications that portions of the roof were weakening.
The family of four living in the home were assisted by local American Red Cross volunteers Heather Stanhope and Pat McDonald. The American Red Cross is able to provide comfort kits, which include hygiene items, fleece blankets, toys for children and cash assistance, Stanhope said. The Red Cross can also help connect victims with social services.
Firefighters were able to rescue a number of family keepsakes from portions of the home, including framed photos. However, many of the photos and keepsakes kept in the living room were lost in the blaze.
“There are a lot of memories in there,” Payne said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
