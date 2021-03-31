LA GRANDE — Nobody was hurt in a fire Monday, March 29, at the Oregon Department of Transportation sign shop building in La Grande, although the blaze caused the structure’s roof, ceiling and garage doors to collapse.
Firefighters had to deal with high winds during the fire, which was reported at 10:58 a.m.
“The wind was quite a factor,” said Emmitt Cornford, chief of the La Grande Fire Department.
The wind accelerated the fire but did not spread any embers from the building between Island Avenue and Mulholland Drive to nearby buildings or property, Cornford said.
He said firefighters were positioned upwind of the blaze to prevent flames or embers from blowing at them.
Twenty-two firefighters from the La Grande and the La Grande Rural fire departments responded to the emergency. The La Grande Fire Department sent a ladder truck and an engine and La Grande Rural sent two engines.
Nobody was in the building when the fire started. A malfunction of a ceiling heater exhaust system in the building’s attic caused the fire. Cornford and Deputy State Fire Marshal Casey Kump made the determination after conducting an investigation.
The fire did not harm any of the signs in the shop, but some may have sustained damage from the collapses of the roof and ceiling and the water used to fight the blaze.
Craig Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department, said the fire was particularly difficult to tackle because the fire started in the ODOT building’s attic. This meant it was inevitable the structure’s roof, ceiling and garage doors would collapse. For safety reasons, firefighters could not aggressively attack the blaze until all three occurred.
“Any time you cannot get to the seed of a fire you are delayed,” Kretschmer said.
Firefighters first focused on containing the blaze.
“We were in a defensive posture at the start,” Kretschmer said.
Once the roof, ceiling and garage doors collapsed, crews were able to attack the blaze and extinguished the flames by about 12:15 p.m.
