UNION — An early afternoon house fire in Union at South Bellwood and East Grande streets in Union on Tuesday, Dec. 27, caused smoke damage but no injuries.

The fire started at about noon in the west side of the home in what had recently been a storage area. A father and two of his children were asleep in the home when the fire started and all three quickly escaped, said Casey George, chief of the Union Rural Fire Department.

