Joe Wing, a firefighter with the Union Fire Department, pours fuel into the tank of a gas powered fan just before it was used to cool the ceiling of a home at S. Bellwood and E. Grande streets on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 after it was hit by a fire. The blaze had been extinguished at this point.
Firefighters with the Union Fire Department move a ladder after extinguishing a blaze at a home at S. Bellwood and E. Grande streets on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Dick Mason/The Observer
Dick Mason/The Observer
UNION — An early afternoon house fire in Union at South Bellwood and East Grande streets in Union on Tuesday, Dec. 27, caused smoke damage but no injuries.
The fire started at about noon in the west side of the home in what had recently been a storage area. A father and two of his children were asleep in the home when the fire started and all three quickly escaped, said Casey George, chief of the Union Rural Fire Department.
The father was awakened by the fire first, George said, and then got his children out.
The Union Fire Department had the blaze virtually extinguished in 15 to 20 minutes. The blaze caused smoke damage throughout the home. There was also some water damage due to the water which had to be used by firefighters to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
George said that when firefighters arrived it initially appeared that the blaze was a flue fire because the fire was burning at the site of a wood stove. However, the blaze turned out not to be a flue fire.
The Union Fire Department was assisted at the scene by La Grande Rural Fire Department Chief Craig Kretschmer.
Two engines were brought to the fire by the Union Fire Department, which had at least six firefighters respond.
“We had an awesome response," said George, adding this helped the fire department extinguish the blaze quickly.
