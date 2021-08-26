UNION — There were no reported injuries Thursday, Aug. 26, during a structure fire in Union that destroyed the front porch of a two-story home.
“We were very lucky, it could have been much worse," said assistant Union Fire Chief Frank Maestas. “Anytime someone does not get hurt it is a good thing. You can repair damage but you cannot repair lives."
One person was in the home, situated in the 300 block of S. College Street, when the fire was reported just after 7 a.m., but that individual, a woman, was able to escape. The interior of the home sustained minor damage from the blaze and there also was smoke damage, according to La Grande Rural Chief Craig Kretschmer.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Bob Copeland, the owner of the home, and one of its residents, was in La Grande at work when he learned of the fire. He rushed back to Union when notified of the fire. He said he was relieved to see that nobody was injured and that his home was intact.
“I thought it would be a lot worse," Copeland said.
A dog and four cats were in the home when the fire started. The dog and two of the cats escaped. The two other cats had not been found as of 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 but Copeland said they may have been hiding upstairs.
In addition to the Union and La Grande rural fire departments, the La Grande Fire Department also responded to the blaze.
This is the second house fire in Union in two days. A fire on Aug. 24 damaged an outdoor patio area and significantly damaged a garage wall of a home in the 900 block of N. First Street. The homeowner, who opened the patio door to see flames spewing out from a outdoor barbecue cabana, also reported a propane tank exploding, sending the tank across the yard and setting fires in a field adjacent to the house.
People who want to make donations to assist the fire victims should call 541-605-9072.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
