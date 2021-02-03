LA GRANDE — Nobody was injured the evening of Monday, Feb. 1, in a log deck fire in La Grande.
The fire, reported at 6:40 p.m., involved a pile of logs at a private residence on X Avenue near Spruce Street. The blaze caused no property damage except for charring plenty of logs.
Flames from the fire reached about 60 feet into the air before firefighters contained the blaze, said Craig Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department. Embers blew north to roofs of some nearby homes. Kretschmer said firefighters were watching the homes closely and were ready to extinguish any fires there.
An ember from a debris fire at the site the day before may have drifted onto the log deck and caused the pile to catch fire.
Fire departments from the cities of La Grande, Imbler and Union also responded. About 30 firefighters helped combat the blaze. The Elgin Fire Department was on standby, ready to send crews and equipment if needed.
Law enforcement from the La Grande Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office also were at the site, helping to block off surrounding streets. Kretschmer said this prevented people from driving over the 1,000 feet of fire hose that poured water onto the blaze. He said the crews needed that much hose because the location was not near a hydrant.
Firefighters worked at the blaze until close midnight.
