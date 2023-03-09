UNION COUNTY — Nausea? Vomiting? Upset stomach? Diarrhea?
While the list is close to a classic commercial jingle — these are actually the symptom of norovirus.
Also known as “winter vomiting disease,” the viral illness is making its regular appearance in the Northern Hemisphere, where it often peaks in February and March.
This year, however, the trend in the United States is showing a 66% increase in cases of norovirus, experts such as epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina said.
Jetelina, a consultant for organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a data scientist, said in a Feb. 23 newsletter the U.S. already has passed last year’s peak for norovirus, meaning a bigger wave than usual could be coming.
Union County has not seen an increase in cases, according to Gretchen Kellermann, the Union County communicable disease and public health emergency coordinator at the Center for Human Development. However, nearby counties like Umatilla have reported seeing cases, according to the county’s Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
Norovirus outbreaks are common as the virus spreads very quickly and easily, according to the CDC. Typically norovirus spreads from an infected person to others or through contaminated foods and surfaces.
Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus and usually resolve within one to three days, Kellermann said. People should stay home while they are sick and for two days after symptoms have stopped. They should also avoid preparing food for others during this time frame.
Those who are sick with norovirus should drink plenty of liquids to replace fluids that have been lost through vomiting and diarrhea, Kellermann said. Over the counter oral rehydration fluids are helpful for mild dehydration.
Most people usually wait out their symptoms and do not typically go to the doctor for norovirus, according to Jetelina. However, Kellermann recommends reaching out to a healthcare provider if someone who is ill is not getting better or there are concerns that someone is severely dehydrated.
In the years before COVID-19, norovirus could be blamed for 19-21 million infections, 100,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths in a season, Jetelina said.
The social isolation practiced by many could also have lowered population immunity, she noted, such as was seen with RSV.
There is no vaccine against noroviruses, and the viral cell has a protective coating, Jetelina pointed out.
Norovirus spread is almost always linked to a handwashing failure or cases such as the current one involving raw oysters from Texas that has affected eight states so far and sickened more than 300 people, according to the CDC.
Washing hands, rinsing fruits and vegetables and thoroughly cooking shellfish are crucial steps to help prevent norovirus, Kellermann said.
