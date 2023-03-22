NP wastewater pond
Buy Now

The city of North Powder in 2023 plans to add an evaporation pond to its wastewater system, which currently has two wastewater ponds, one of which is seen here on Friday, July 22, 2022.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

NORTH POWDER — A drive to upgrade North Powder’s wastewater treatment system received a boost on Tuesday, March 21.

The North Powder City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the city to accept a loan of up to $390,000 from the Oregon Business Development Department. The loan will help the city finance its wastewater system improvement project.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.