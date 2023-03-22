NORTH POWDER — A drive to upgrade North Powder’s wastewater treatment system received a boost on Tuesday, March 21.
The North Powder City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the city to accept a loan of up to $390,000 from the Oregon Business Development Department. The loan will help the city finance its wastewater system improvement project.
“We are now ready to get started," said North Powder City Recorder Beth Wendt.
The $390,000 loan will provide the city with a safety net for its wastewater improvement project. Wendt explained that money from the loan will be spent only if the cost of the project exceeds the money the city has budgeted for it. The city of North Powder awarded a $2.24 million bid to the Saunders Company, of Newberg, earlier this year for the project.
The Saunders Company will be paid by North Powder with a $1.9 million federal Community Block Grant the city received in 2021 for the project.
The resolution passed by the city council authorizes the city to receive the loan from the Oregon Business Development Department’s water fund. The city of North Powder will pay a 2.61% interest rate on the money it borrows over a 30-year payback period.
The Saunders Company is scheduled to start work on the wastewater project around the end of April.
“The work should be finished by the end of the year,” Wendt said.
The centerpiece of the upgrade project is the creation of a third pond for the city’s wastewater system. Treated wastewater from the two ponds North Powder currently has now will be pumped through a pipe to the new pond where the wastewater will evaporate.
Presently, some wastewater from the two ponds is periodically discharged into the North Powder River. This usually occurs in the winter when the water levels in the two ponds are near capacity. Wendt said the addition of an evaporation pond will help the city meet rising Oregon Department of Environmental Quality standards.
The drive to start the project hit turbulent waters in the spring of 2022 when the city of North Powder first put the project out to bid. Just one firm submitted a bid and it was well above what the city could afford, according to Wendt.
The city began accepting bids for the project for a second time in the fall of 2022. Four companies bid on the project and the bids received were much lower.
“There was more competition, which may have kept the bids lower,” Wendt said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.