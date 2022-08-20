NORTH POWDER — It may be the most memorable dollar ever spent in North Powder’s long history.

In 1882, Sarah and James W. Welch sold a block of property in North Powder for $1 to the United Methodist and Episcopal churches, according to records. The Methodists and Episcopalians built a church on the block in 1883, which they shared for four years before the Methodists assumed full ownership.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

