NORTH POWDER — A North Powder man was arrested by Idaho State Police on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, that took place during a domestic disturbance on Friday, Feb. 10.
Remington Miller, 35, was arrested in Minidoka County, Idaho, on a Union County warrant. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police Trooper Justus Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in North Powder at 1:26 a.m. on Feb. 10, according to the OSP media log. McKinzie Simonis was attempting to leave the area with Landon Huddleston in a red Ford pickup truck when Miller tried to attack Huddleston with a rock.
Miller, who reportedly was driving a stolen blue Ford pickup truck, chased Simonis and Huddleston while traveling southbound on Highway 237. He allegedly made multiple attempts to crash into the red pickup and eventually rammed into the truck from behind near milepost 30, causing the driver to lose control. The red truck rolled over onto its side through a fence and came to an uncontrolled stop in a field.
Miller fled the scene without stopping. Union County issued a felony warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody by Idaho State Police later that night. He is being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley, Idaho, while awaiting transport.
Miller was released from Union County Jail in early January after serving time for felony fleeing, failure to register as a sex offender and recklessly endangering, according to court documents.
He was represented by court-appointed counsel, La Grande attorney J. Logan Joseph.
Miller was arrested in October 2022 after he fled from law enforcement at the Sinclair gas station in North Powder, according to court documents. He drove onto Anthony Lakes Highway — weaving in and out of the oncoming lane, while traveling over 70 mph. The chase continued into the mountains where law enforcement eventually located Miller, Simonis and their 6-month-old child, Oakley Miller.
Earlier in August, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division issued a statement indicating the infant may be at risk after he went missing with Simonis, his mother. DHS issued a missing person report and, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office press release, there was a court order to place the child in state protective custody.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.