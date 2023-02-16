NORTH POWDER — A North Powder man was arrested by Idaho State Police on multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, that took place during a domestic disturbance on Friday, Feb. 10.

Remington Miller, 35, was arrested in Minidoka County, Idaho, on a Union County warrant. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing and reckless driving.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.