NORTH POWDER — Oregon State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 that resulted in the death of a North Powder man on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Just after 5 a.m. police responded to a report of a crash on I-84 near milepost 275 where Robert Floyd, 60, was declared dead at the scene, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

