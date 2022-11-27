North Powder Firehouse March 20, 2021 exterior.jpg (copy)
The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District's new fire station at 710 E St., North Powder, is ready for service Saturday, March 20, 2021.

 The Observer, File

NORTH POWDER — The North Powder Rural Fire Department is a step closer to getting the funding it needs to purchase an off-road vehicle that will make it easier to rescue people ambulances cannot reach.

The Wildhorse Foundation has awarded the North Powder Rural Fire Department a grant of $19,813 to help it purchase a utilitarian terrain side-by-side vehicle plus a Stokes basket for transporting patients.

