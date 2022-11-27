The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District’s new fire station at 710 E St., North Powder, is ready for service Saturday, March 20, 2021. In 2022 the Wildhorse Foundation awarded the North Powder Rural Fire Department a grant of $19,813 to help it purchase a utilitarian terrain side-by-side vehicle plus a Stokes basket for transporting patients off-road.
NORTH POWDER — The North Powder Rural Fire Department is a step closer to getting the funding it needs to purchase an off-road vehicle that will make it easier to rescue people who cannot be reached by an ambulance.
The Wildhorse Foundation has awarded the department a grant of $19,813 to help it purchase a utilitarian terrain side-by-side vehicle plus a Stokes basket for transporting patients.
The side-by-side UTV would have room for multiple riders, including space for transporting people with injuries. The grant puts the North Powder department about halfway toward raising the approximately $38,000 needed to purchase the vehicle and Stokes basket, according to Colby Thompson, chief of the North Powder Rural Fire Department.
The vehicle will make it possible for fire department crews to reach individuals in difficult to reach places like steep rocky or brush-filled terrain. Thompson said the Stokes basket would make it easier to carry patients out and could be secured within the UTV side-by-side.
He said presently the North Powder department has only two options when it must get to patients its ambulance cannot get to.
“We have to call search and rescue or carry them out," he said.
Thompson said Union County Search and Rescue, which has the vehicles needed to get to places difficult to reach, does an outstanding job, but it takes time for its personnel to get to the North Powder area in an emergency. This will no longer be an issue when the North Powder fire department has its own off-road side-by-side.
“This will help us get people out faster," Thompson said.
The North Powder Rural Fire Department has applied for grants from other private sources for the purchase of the off-road rescue vehicle. Thompson said there is a chance his department could receive the grants soon.
“I’d like to have them by the end of the year," he said.
Thompson said he's hopeful, with the addition of other grants, the department might have the UTV and Stokes basket by early 2023.
The Union County Fair is also set to receive a comparable amount of funding from the Whitehorse Foundation, according to a press release. The county fair will receive $20,000 for the purchase of furniture for its Community Building.
Wildhorse grants will also go to two projects in Wallowa County. The Wallowa School District will receive a $20,000 grant to help pay for restoration work needed for damage sustained during a severe August hailstorm, and the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo will receive $20,000 to finish ceiling and electrical work in its Thunder Room.
The combined $79,813 Union and Wallowa counties will receive is part of $236,923 the Wildhorse Foundation is giving out as part of its third quarter disbursement, according to a press release from the foundation. The grant funding is going to 16 organizations in the public health, public safety, arts, education and cultural activity fields. The grants awarded ranged from $3,750 to $20,000.
Established in 2001, the Wildhorse Foundation has, in total, awarded more than $18 million in grants to eligible government, tribal and nonprofit organizations.
