North Powder — The North Powder School District is going to an online learning model effective Thursday, April 15, after more than 30 students were exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Superintendent Lance Dixon in a press release said the district has been working closely with the Union County Public Health Department and is following the department’s recommendation to take this action.
“We have protocols for this situation, and are taking extra precaution to ensure the safety and health of all our students and staff." Dixon said. "We encourage our school community to remain calm, follow health guidelines and work together to get through this situation."
The district's will go to a comprehensive distance learning model starting Thursday and for the week of April 19-22. Students will follow the shortened day (A/B schedule) during CDL and can return to school on Monday, April 26.
Dixon in the press release said the confirmed case was identified earlier this week at the school, and although some cohorts could have remained in school, due to the amount of students and families affected, the district decided this is the best course of action.
The district also canceled athletic events for the next few weeks.
The district reminded parents to have students log into their classroom each period so they are accounted for in attendance.
