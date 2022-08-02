NORTH POWDER — A drive to upgrade the city of North Powder’s wastewater treatment system is still a go despite setbacks earlier this year.
“I feel optimistic about it,” said Mike Morse, a member of the North Powder City Council.
NORTH POWDER — A drive to upgrade the city of North Powder’s wastewater treatment system is still a go despite setbacks earlier this year.
“I feel optimistic about it,” said Mike Morse, a member of the North Powder City Council.
The drive hit turbulent waters in the spring when the city of North Powder put the project out to bid. Just one firm submitted a bid and it was well above what the city, which has received a $1.9 million federal Community Block Grant for the project, could afford, according to City Recorder Beth Wendt.
The city may begin accepting bids for the project for a second time this fall, Wendt said, adding she thinks the bids may come in lower because more firms likely will be involved.
“We hope there will be more competition,” she said.
More firms will likely be bidding then, Wendt said, because in the fall months contractors are scheduling projects for the upcoming year, unlike in the spring when many are booked solid for the summer and fall.
The centerpiece of the proposed upgrade project is the creation of a third pond for the city’s wastewater system. Treated wastewater from the two ponds North Powder currently has now would be pumped through a pipe to the new pond where the wastewater would evaporate.
Presently, some wastewater from the two ponds is periodically discharged into the North Powder River. This usually occurs in the winter when the water levels in the two ponds are near capacity. Wendt said the addition of an evaporation pond will make it easier for the city to meet rising Oregon Department of Environmental Quality standards.
Should bids for the proposed upgrade project still come in high this fall, Wendt said the city council may consider applying for another government grant and possibly a loan to help it finance the work. Wendt said it also may look into completing the project more gradually in less expensive smaller segments.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
General assignment reporter
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.