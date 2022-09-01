LA GRANDE — The North Second Street bridge over Interstate 84 near the Union County Fairgrounds in La Grande will again be closed near the Union County Fairgrounds next week.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release that bicycles and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be allowed access through the work zone at all times and work on the bridge will not affect interstate traffic.
The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the release.
The contractor will be grinding asphalt and paving both ends of the bridge. When paving is complete and the bridge reopens, flaggers will be controlling traffic to accommodate removal of the work platform, installation of protective screening and sealing cracks on beams and supports.
This is a full closure to vehicles on North Second Street between the entrance to the fairgrounds, north of I-84, and Lake Avenue, south of the interstate. ODOT crews will stage a detour around the work zone.
There will be one more closure before work on the bridge is complete, according to the release. The contractor will need to lift the bridge to replace and repair support bearings. Once this work starts, the bridge will be closed for up to three weeks. The final phase of the constructions is expected to start later in September.
