ENTERPRISE — Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is asking for public input about the economic future of Northeast Oregon.
The nonprofit is starting the process of updating the regional economic development strategy for Wallowa, Union, and Baker counties and is looking to find out what’s important to residents.
“As we begin the process of creating a strategy for 2023-2028, we need to understand what people living in the region think is most important for economic development efforts to focus on in the next five years,” NEOEDD Executive Director Lisa Dawson said. “By taking a short survey, people can share what they think the Northeast Oregon economy needs, the challenges we face and the opportunities we have to work together to improve quality of life.”
The regional economic development strategy provides the opportunity for people and organizations in the region to work toward a shared vision of economic vitality and it allows economic development organizations to access federal funding for larger scale projects that support the region’s economy.
The survey, which is available on the NEOEDD website or by calling and requesting a paper survey, should take about 10 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous and participants will not be connected with an individual’s name.
Surveys should be completed by Friday, Dec. 23, and participants will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for one of five $25 gift cards to be used at main street businesses in the region.
Findings from the survey will be used to inform discussions and recommendations for the 2023-2028 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which will be publicly available on the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District website.
The district has engaged the University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research & Engagement to help develop the regional plan.
