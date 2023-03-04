LA GRANDE — The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee is accepting proposals for projects aimed at improving the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests.
These projects should focus on improving forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities in the area. The Title II funds available for these projects will be approximately $853,000.
To submit a proposal, interested parties must fill out the project form on each forest's website by April 1. The committee is made up of citizens with various natural resource-based interests, who have been selected to advise the U.S. Forest Service on the use of funds allocated to the Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee. They will review proposed land management projects on or adjacent to national forest lands in Baker, Grant, Harney, Morrow, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties and make recommendations on which projects should be funded.
Nonprofit and youth-based organizations, state and county governments, academic and private enterprises are encouraged to propose projects, as well as natural resource agencies. Projects must comply with all applicable federal laws and regulations, as well as be consistent with the applicable resource management plan and with any watershed or subsequent plan developed pursuant to the resource management plan.
Projects should aim to make additional investments in, and create employment opportunities through, the improvement of existing infrastructure maintenance, implementation of stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems and the restoration and improvement of land health and water quality. Projects must have broad-based support and should focus on road, trail, and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration; soil productivity improvement; forest ecosystem health improvements; watershed restoration and maintenance; wildlife and fish habitat restoration, maintenance, and improvement; noxious and exotic weeds control; or native species reestablishment.
At least 50% of all project funds are to be used for projects that are primarily dedicated to road maintenance, decommissioning, or obliteration; or to restoration of streams and watersheds. Interested parties are encouraged to discuss their proposals with a Forest Service representative prior to submitting their application.
The committee will review the projects in an open public meeting, which will be held via Zoom. The meeting will focus on reviewing and recommending project proposals that meet the intent of the Payments to States Act. Objectives of the proposed projects are to protect, restore, and enhance fish and wildlife habitat; improve the maintenance of existing Forest Service infrastructure; protect and enhance ecosystems on the national forests; and restore and improve land health and water quality.
To receive updates on the RAC meeting status or for assistance with submitting project proposals, interested parties can contact Doug McKay, RAC designated federal officer, at Douglas.Mckay@usda.gov or 541-303-3977.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.